Campbell Brown’s new education website has made her a lightning rod
After Freundel scandal, Washington Jewish women reclaim mikvah with mural
WASHINGTON (Washington Jewish Week via JTA) – When prominent Washington rabbi Barry Freundel was arrested last year for secretly videotaping...
Is U.S. taxpayer money subsidizing Jewish terrorism against Arabs?
Taxpayer dollars in the United States and Israel are subsidizing Jewish terrorism against Arabs, a complaint filed with the New York...
Reform leaders OK Boy Scouts at synagogues, ending 14-year ban
Brazil omits Israel from passports of Jerusalem-born citizens
More than 150 Reform Jewish rabbis are marching with the NAACP
Synagogue opens near Brazil’s iconic Ipanema Beach
Head of Israeli anti-coexistence group backs burning of churches, mosques
Parents of 3-month-old terror victim welcome new baby
Jerusalem gay pride parade stabber admitted to psychiatric hospital